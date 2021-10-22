Sony Alpha 7 IV hybrid camera arrives with 33-megapixel sensor, 4K 60p video, new Focus Map feature

Build
The form factor of the new Alpha 7 IV is similar to that of A7 III but it comes with an improved memory card room. Similar to A7S III, the video record button is placed at a spot practical on top for users to access quickly. There is a customizable exposure compensation dial and you now get a dedicated dial below the mode dial to select between still, video, and S&Q (slow and quick) options. It has a heat-dissipating body structure and is claimed to shoot up 4K video continuously for more than an hour without any overheating.
New features
Sony Alpha 7 IV borrows FX6's AF Assist function that allows manual focus even when the shoot is happening in autofocus. There is an 'active mode' for better stabilization with video shooting. A new Focus Map feature debuts with the new Sony Alpha camera that overlays colour and visualises depth of field. There is also a new Breathing Compensation to counter 'focus breathing and maintain a consistent angle of view throughout focus changes.'