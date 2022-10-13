2 / 16

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will arrive on PS4 on October 18. It is a first person game wherein The Luminary and his band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos.