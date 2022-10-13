Grand Theft Auto: Vice City The Definitive Edition
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition will arrive on PS4 and PS5 next week. It features across-the-board enhancements including new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting among other things.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will arrive on PS4 on October 18. It is a first person game wherein The Luminary and his band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos.