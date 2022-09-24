1 / 5

Sony LinkBuds Price

The Sony LinkBuds have been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,990. The TWS surely stands out of the crowd, thanks to its distinctive features like an open-ring design, wide-area tap, and is extremely lightweight. LinkBuds also come with hands-free help so you can get information, connect with friends, set reminders, and more by activating your preferred voice assistant. Just say “OK Google” or “Alexa”. The LinkBuds earbuds are small and perfectly matches the human ear for a comfortable as well as stable fit. The Sony Linkbuds is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.