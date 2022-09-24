Sony LinkBuds Price
The Sony LinkBuds have been launched in India at a price of Rs 19,990. The TWS surely stands out of the crowd, thanks to its distinctive features like an open-ring design, wide-area tap, and is extremely lightweight. LinkBuds also come with hands-free help so you can get information, connect with friends, set reminders, and more by activating your preferred voice assistant. Just say “OK Google” or “Alexa”. The LinkBuds earbuds are small and perfectly matches the human ear for a comfortable as well as stable fit. The Sony Linkbuds is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India.
Sony LinkBuds Design
The Sony LinkBuds come with a unique open-ring design with audio transparency. The design, according to Sony, “links online and offline worlds for a ‘Never Off’ wearing experience. The newly developed ring driver unit, has the centre of the diaphragm open for audio transparency, allowing you to clearly hear the sounds around, so you’ll always know when someone calls your name whilst on a call or easily chat with friends while listening to favourite songs. The Sony LinkBuds easily fits into ears, but it might depend upon the shapes, sizes as well.