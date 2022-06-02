2 / 5

God of War

While we still wait for the new games in the new subscription plans, the PlayStation Plus Tier won’t see a lot of changes and Sony has finally announced the games for the month of June. Sony has for the first time introduced God of War in the list of free PlayStation Plus games. The game developed by Santa Monica studio is one of the best performing titles of all time. God of War has a lot going for it, from the more realistic in-game action to a very emotional and connected plot, the game leaves you with some amazing scenes.