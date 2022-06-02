PS Plus
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for the month of June. This is the first time Sony will also be rolling out the new tiers of its subscription which includes PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Deluxe. Sony will be merging the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions this month. Sony will start transitioning members’ accounts on 22 June. Users can expect the process to be completed for all members by the end of the day on 23 June.
God of War
While we still wait for the new games in the new subscription plans, the PlayStation Plus Tier won’t see a lot of changes and Sony has finally announced the games for the month of June. Sony has for the first time introduced God of War in the list of free PlayStation Plus games. The game developed by Santa Monica studio is one of the best performing titles of all time. God of War has a lot going for it, from the more realistic in-game action to a very emotional and connected plot, the game leaves you with some amazing scenes.