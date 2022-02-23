Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

PS VR 2 2
PS VR2 has been unveiled via the PlayStation Blog, with Sony senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino stating that the headset follows the colour scheme of the PS5, complete with the orb ball look of the previously revealed Sense VR controllers. (Image: Sony)
From the images revealed by Sony, the PS VR2 while having a new bulky look, still features a headset band, similar to the last generation’s design, which can easily be tweaked to fit the headset to the users head. Sony has even revealed that the new headset will come with a lens adjustment dial for more comfortable viewing. (Image: Sony)