1 / 10

PlayStation 5 F

Sony is currently running its Play at Home initiative, wherein, it is providing all its PlayStation gamers with free games to keep forever. The company is currently providing gamers with Ratchet & Clank, which PS4 and PS5 users can redeem until March 31. Now the company has revealed a list of the next games that will be made available under the initiative starting April 19. Here we will be taking a look at all the games that you will be able to download for free under the initiative. (Image: BGR India)