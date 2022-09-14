PlayStation gets a God of War Ragnar k update
At its State of Play event, Sony showcased the trailer for God of War Ragnarok. It also announced that the game will be coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. In addition to this, the company revealed the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense wireless controller. The limited edition DualSense wireless controller will be available November 9, with pre-orders starting September 27.
Synduality announced
Sony in association with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc announced a new sci-fi third person shooter game titled Synduality. “Synduality is set in a dystopian future where poisonous rain and deformed creatures wreak havoc on the world, where you and your AI partner must find a way to work together and reclaim lost ground for humanity,” the company said.