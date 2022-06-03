1/14
Marvel s Spider Man series is coming to PC
The popular Spider-Man game is finally moving to PC. The game developed by Insomniac Games, in collaboration with Marvel will soon come to PC. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will launch on PC on August 12, 2022 while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PC in Fall 2022.
Resident Evil 4 PS5 Remake
Sony has finally announced the remake of the Resident Evil 4 to PS5. Sony has also announced that the game is under VR2 Under development.