Sony Vision S 02 Dashboard
The Sony Vision S 02 is not the first electric car concept built by the company. The Vision S 01 was the first car. The 01 was an electric sedan whereas the 02 is an electric SUV.
Sony Vision S 02 Interiors
The Sony Vision S 02 is built on the same platform as the Vision S 01. Essentially, the powertrain of the two cars are also the same. Sony has been testing the Vision S 01 in select places in Europe. This also indicates that the company might be able to launch the two cars commercially very soon.