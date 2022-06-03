Hustle, June 8
Starring Adam Sandler, Hustle is about a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a talented street player while abroad. He brings the athlete back to the States without his team’s approval, and the team has one chance to prove they can make it in the NBA. It is a sports drama with a pinch of comedy.
Spiderhead, June 17
Spiderhead is a thriller based on The New Yorker short story “Escape from Spiderhead” by George Saunders. It is about two inmates who form a connection while reflecting on their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary — that happens to be run by a visionary a.k.a. Chris Hemsworth, who uses mind-altering drugs to experiment on his subjects.