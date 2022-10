2 / 7

Yakuza series on sale

The most recent Yakuza: Like a Dragon and older titles are all on sale on Steam. Like a Dragon, which was launched for Rs 2,499, is now available for Rs 999. The Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are also on sale for Rs 299, Rs 419, and Rs 419, respectively.