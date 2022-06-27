1 / 6

Steam Summer Sale is on

Steam has announced its annual Summer Sale where some of the best AAA titles are discounted by up to 50 percent. This is the biggest extravaganza where you get to knock a lot of money off thousands of games, and since there is a big lineup of top-rated games such as NBA 2K22 and Red Dead Redemption 2, it is definitely worth checking out and there are chances you will want to splurge on a deal.