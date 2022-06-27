Steam Summer Sale is on
Steam has announced its annual Summer Sale where some of the best AAA titles are discounted by up to 50 percent. This is the biggest extravaganza where you get to knock a lot of money off thousands of games, and since there is a big lineup of top-rated games such as NBA 2K22 and Red Dead Redemption 2, it is definitely worth checking out and there are chances you will want to splurge on a deal.
Red Dead Redemption 2
One of the best-looking video games, Red Dead Redemption 2, is down to nearly half the price. As opposed to its original price of Rs 3,199, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at Rs 1,599 in the Steam Summer Sale. The action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games allows both first- and third-person perspectives where players can freely roam in an interactive open world. Up to 32 players can engage in a variety of cooperative and competitive game modes.