INDmoney
INDmoney app is available on App store and Google Play store for iPhone and Android users. INDmoney enables users to track, invest, save and grow net worth by bringing their entire financial life across investments, loans, credit cards, expenses and taxes, much more in a easy and simple manner. The app allows to track mutual funds for free, track stocks portfolio, track net worth, and much more.
Smallcase
smallcase application is available on both Google Play store and App store for Android and iOS users. The app helps users build low-cost, long-term, and diversified portfolios. Smallcase helps users invest in a few clicks, withdraw investment anytime, it allows to start a SIP and much more.