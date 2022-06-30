Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, July 1
The second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 has two episodes and a grand finale clocking in at 2 hours and 19 minutes. As suggested in the trailer, Vecna is now free. He says It’s over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now. The teaser shows Steve, Nancy, and RobiN with weapons in hand in the Upside Down and Eddie and Dustin teaming up for combat back-to-back.
The Longest Night, July 8
The Longest Night is a crime TV show. The series revolves around an incident where armed forces surround a psychiatric prison in order to abduct an incarcerated serial killer.