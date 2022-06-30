1 / 6

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, July 1

The second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 has two episodes and a grand finale clocking in at 2 hours and 19 minutes. As suggested in the trailer, Vecna is now free. He says It’s over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now. The teaser shows Steve, Nancy, and RobiN with weapons in hand in the Upside Down and Eddie and Dustin teaming up for combat back-to-back.