Mechanically, the Nexon EV produces 127bhp and 245Nm in the Prime trim and 141bhp and 250Nm in the Max trim.

1 / 5 Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition Price Tata Motors has announced the launch of the new Nexon EV Jet Edition in the market at Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) 2 / 5 Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition Variants The special JET edition will be available in Nexon EV MAX as well as Nexon EV PRIME variants.