Hyundai Kona Electric

Globally, the Kona Electric gets two battery options, which are a 39.2 kWh unit and a 64 kWh unit, India will only get the former, which offers a certified range of 452 kilometres on single charge. The battery can be fully charged in seven to eight hours and using a fast-charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in under an hour. Hyundai customers will be provided with a portable charger and an AC wall box charger.