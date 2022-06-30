2 / 5

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai India recently launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. The new car will be taking on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has launched the facelifted version with changes in the aesthetics of the SUV, both in the interiors and exteriors. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same.