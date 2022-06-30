Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four cylinder petrol engine producing 108bhp/170Nm while the diesel is a new 1.5-litre unit producing 108bhp/260Nm. Both engines are offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. Tata is already working on the AMT options and should offer them in the first quarter of 2018. The Tata Nexon competes against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Honda WR-V and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Also included in the competition are the Mahindra TUV300 and the erstwhile Nuvosport.
Hyundai Venue Facelift
Hyundai India recently launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. The new car will be taking on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has launched the facelifted version with changes in the aesthetics of the SUV, both in the interiors and exteriors. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same.