Renault Kiger
The KIGER is fitted with a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 Ps and a torque of 160 Nm (available from 3,200 rpm). The 1.0-litre 100 Ps turbocharged engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. An X-TRONIC automatic continuously variable transmission will be available shortly after the KIGER’S commercial launch. This latest-generation CVT gearbox designed by the Alliance provides smooth and responsive transitions enhancing drivability and comfort in urban areas, along with excellent fuel efficiency.
Hyundai Venue
Venue comes with three engine options -- 1 litre turbo and 1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine -- and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning. The petrol variants are priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 7.75-10.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai Venue comes with various India-specific connected features including a panic button for istressed situations. The company's BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.