Hyundai Venue

Venue comes with three engine options -- 1 litre turbo and 1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine -- and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning. The petrol variants are priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 7.75-10.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai Venue comes with various India-specific connected features including a panic button for istressed situations. The company's BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.