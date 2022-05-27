Tata nexon
Tata Nexon clocked sales of 13,471 units in April this year. Tata Nexon, the compact SUV from the homegrown automaker is not only the best selling Tata car ever, but for some time, it's the best selling SUV in India. Now, the Nexon has ranked among the top 3 best selling cars of India, outnumberig even the hatchbacks, that have held the position for long. With this, Tata Nexon has also become the first SUV to feature among the top 3 best selling cars of India.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza could manage sales of 11,764 units last month, which is a positive year-on-year increase of 5 per cent. Talking about the powertrain, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is being offered with only a diesel engine for now - the 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS 200 tuned to produce 89bhp of power at 4000rpm along with 200Nm of torque at 1750rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Vitara Brezza also manages to beat its rivals in the department of fuel-efficiency; it offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.3Km/l.