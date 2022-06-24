Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to receive the much-coveted 5-star rating from the Global NCAP. The Nexon was crash-tested by the agency and the SUV scored 16.06 points out of the maximum of 17 points for the adult occupant protection category, which gave the Tata Nexon the 5-star rating. The Tata Nexon also scored 25 points out of the possible 49 points in the child occupant protection category. The Nexon’s safety features include dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, among others.
Mahindra XUV300
The Mahindra XUV300 is the first vehicle from the Mahindra to receive a 5-star rating from GNCAP. The compact SUV comes loaded with safety features, including six airbags in the top variant. The XUV300 received a 5-star rating in the AOP category with a score of 16.42 out of the maximum 17 points. The vehicle scored a 4-star rating in the COP category with 37.44 out of the maximum 49 points.