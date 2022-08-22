1 / 5

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has managed to get the top spot on the list of most sold SUVs in July 2022, with sales of 14,214 units. This was an increase of 3,927 units or 38.17 percent YoY compared to the 10,287 units sold in July 2021. Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India vehicle to receive the much-coveted 5-star rating from the Global NCAP. The Nexon was crash-tested by the agency and the SUV scored 16.06 points out of the maximum of 17 points for the adult occupant protection category, which gave the Tata Nexon the 5-star rating. The Tata Nexon also scored 25 points out of the possible 49 points in the child occupant protection category. The Nexon’s safety features include dual airbags at the front, ABS with EBD, among others.