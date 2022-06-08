1 / 5

Citroen C3 Engine

The car will be launching with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2 liter turbo petrol variant. The turbo version is expected to make it one of the smallest and fastest car in its segment. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine will produce 82PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. On the other hand the turbo petrol variant will produce 190Nm of torque and 110PS power. The non turbo engine will be offered with both Live and Feel variants. However, the turbo will only be available in Feel variants.