MG Hector Face Lift
MG is all set to introduce a major cosmetic update for the Hector SUV. The biggest update for the Hector facelift will be the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS technology. As on the Astor, the Hector too will get active safety features like Lane Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, and more. The MG Hector facelift will not see any changes to its powertrain options, and will continue with a pair of 143hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines – one equipped with mild-hybrid tech – and the 170hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit.
Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia introduced the updated version of the Seltos in the foreign markets. Considering its popularity, the midsize SUV is expected to reach India towards the end of this calendar year. The 2022 Kia Seltos comes front fascia composes a revised LED headlight cluster, newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights that stretch into the grille section. For Indian market, the familiar 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines will likely be retained.