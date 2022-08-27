1 / 5

MG Hector Face Lift

MG is all set to introduce a major cosmetic update for the Hector SUV. The biggest update for the Hector facelift will be the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS technology. As on the Astor, the Hector too will get active safety features like Lane Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, and more. The MG Hector facelift will not see any changes to its powertrain options, and will continue with a pair of 143hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines – one equipped with mild-hybrid tech – and the 170hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit.