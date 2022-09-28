1 / 5

Tata Tiago EV launched

Tata Motors has finally launched the Tata Tiago EV at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for 10,000 customers in the Indian market. The price tag makes it the most affordable electric car in India with over 250 km range. Furthermore, with this launch, the automaker has one electric car model each in SUV, sedan, and hatchback segments.