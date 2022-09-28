2 / 5

Tata Tiago EV Range and Price

Tata Tiago EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices go all the way to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The car can provide a range of up to 315 km (ARAI). The car can go from 0 to 60 km/hr in 5.7 seconds. With fast charge, the car can go from 10-80 percent in 57 minutes.