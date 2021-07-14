Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

Oppo Reno 6 Reno 6 Pro launched in India
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Oppo Reno 6 series in India including the Oppo Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro. In addition, the tech giant also announced an updated Enco X earbud as well as an updated Oppo Watch model at the online launch event. As for the pricing, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 39,990. The Reno 6 also comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 29,990.
Apple launches MagSafe battery pack
Apple has launched a new MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 series. In India, Apple has priced the MagSafe battery pack at Rs 10,900. The iPhone 12 series accessory can be purchased from Apple online store once released. One of the key highlights of the Magsafe battery pack is the embedded magnets, which attach the case to the iPhone 12 series.