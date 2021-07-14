Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

1 / 5

Oppo Reno 6 Reno 6 Pro launched in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the Oppo Reno 6 series in India including the Oppo Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro. In addition, the tech giant also announced an updated Enco X earbud as well as an updated Oppo Watch model at the online launch event. As for the pricing, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 39,990. The Reno 6 also comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 29,990.