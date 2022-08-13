1 / 5

Custom Animated Emojis

Telegram has launched an open emoji platform where anyone can upload custom packs with unique art styles and characters for Telegram Premium users. The new animated emoji can be included in the text of messages and media captions, adding even more emotion to chats. All Telegram users can use all custom emoji for free in their Saved Messages chat to try them out. Premium users, on the other hand, will get access to 10 initial custom emoji packs, containing more than 500 Premium emojis.