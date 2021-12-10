The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

League of Legends Wild Rift
Riot Games is yet to make this MOBA game available for a wider audience. League of Legends: Wild Rift was first introduced in North America as an open beta. The developers entirely rebuilt Summoners Rift for a better experience on mobile devices. It has a 5v5 MOBA flavour with cast abilities like dual-stick controls. It's a freemium game, although there are in-app purchases for skins and additional cosmetics.
Pokemon Unite
Timi Studios' strategic battle game Pokemon Unite also made to the nomination list for the 2021 Best Mobile Game category in Game Awards. Available on both iOS and Android platforms, the online multiplayer battle arena game is free-to-play. The creators recently embellished the game with the gift of Dragonite for the holiday season.