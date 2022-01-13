The Merge
The Merge was one of the iconic NFTs in history. The cryptographic token was created by digital artist Pak. The Merge was a collection of 'masses' that people could buy. Interestingly, this digital art had around 30,000 collectors pitching for a total amount of $91.8 million. (Image Source: Screen Rant)
Everydays the First 5000 Days
Most of you must already be familiar with this collage that has 5000 pieces in it. Mike Winkelmann or popularly known as Beeple began creating this piece of art in 2007 and 15 years down the line the digital artist could sell this unique art at a record high of $69 million. (Image Source: Google)