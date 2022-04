Although the pandemic negatively affected employee payments, bonuses of tech CEOs soared by up to 400% during the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, as per a Finbold report. Broadcom CEO Tan Hock Eng gained 1,586% during this time. On the contrary, Alphabet Inc’s Sundar Pichai recorded a drop of 14% in his bonus. Here are the tech CEOs who gained the most during the pandemic.

Shweta Ganjoo



Published on: April 20, 2022 8:22 PM IST