Acer Nitro VG271U
Acer Nitro VG271U is a bestseller on Amazon and that's probably because it's one of the cheapest QHD gaming monitors with an IPS display. The monitor comes with a 27-inch display with an exact resolution of 2560 x 1400 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has 400 nits of brightness and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The monitor costs Rs 22,999.
LG Ultragear 27Gn800
When we speak of gaming monitors, there has to be mention of the LG Ultragear series. The LG Ultragear 27Gn800 is a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's Freesync support. LG promises a 1ms response time with this monitor. It has VESA mount support, but unfortunately lacks height adjustment. This is one great choice if you are on a budget of under Rs 25,000. The monitor costs Rs 25,299, but can be bought for under 23,000 in the sale period.