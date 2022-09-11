2 / 5

LG Ultragear 27Gn800

When we speak of gaming monitors, there has to be mention of the LG Ultragear series. The LG Ultragear 27Gn800 is a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's Freesync support. LG promises a 1ms response time with this monitor. It has VESA mount support, but unfortunately lacks height adjustment. This is one great choice if you are on a budget of under Rs 25,000. The monitor costs Rs 25,299, but can be bought for under 23,000 in the sale period.