God of War
Santa Monica's God of War from 2018 is one of the top games that you can play this year, if haven't already. The game is set in Scandinavia and stars Kratos and his son Atreus as the protagonists. It focuses on Norse mythology and the story starts with Kratos and Atreus heading to fulfill Faye's (Kratos' 2nd wife and Atreus' mother) request.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a no-match when it comes to the graphics and mechanics of the characters. The game is set in 1899 starting Arthur Morgan, a Van der Linde gang member. It is an open-world game with high-level details on everything that you see in the game.