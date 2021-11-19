AmazonBasics 109 cm 43 inches Full HD Smart LED Fire TV
The AmazonBasics 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV is priced at Rs 26,999. It supports Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Google Play, Movies & TV, YouTube. It features Full HD (1920x1080), 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, inbuilt 20 Watts powerful speakers, built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls, and DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps from the home screen.
OnePlus 108 cm 43 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV
The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs 27,999 on Amazon. This smart TV features Blu Ray players, a gaming console, 20 Watts Dolby Audio, Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Additionally, the TV comes with a play store, Chromecast, and shared album.