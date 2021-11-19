If you want to buy a new 43-inch smart TV with 4K Ultra HD video quality and blazing Dolby sound output, several options are available in the market. Brands like OnePlus, LG, Onida, and many TVs are offered by popular and trusted brands between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: November 19, 2021 3:44 PM IST