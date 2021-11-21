2 / 5

AmazonBasics 80cm 32 inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The AmazonBasics 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is priced at Rs 16,999 with several bank offers including 10 percent instant discount upto Rs 1500 with Citibank Credit Cards and Debit Cards on minimum purchase of Rs 5000. The TV features 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, Built in Alexa and Alexa voice controls, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen, and supporting apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Prime Video, and 5000+ apps from Fire OS Store.