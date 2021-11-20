Mi 138 8 cm 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
The Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 44,999 on Amazon. You can get flat Rs 3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Card transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 34999. The TV features 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution, Built-In Wi-Fi, Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, support apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. Additionally, The Mi smart TV comes with 20 Watts Output Dolby Audio + DTS-HD.
AmazonBasics 139cm 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
The AmazonBasics 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is available at Rs 44,999 with several bank offers. You get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1500 with Citibank Credit Cards and Debit Cards. The smart TV comes with Built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls, Inbuilt 20 Watts Powerful Speakers, Dolby Atmos, supported apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, and 5000+ apps from Fire OS Store.