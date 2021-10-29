Redmi Note 9
The 5G model comes packed with a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with 60hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 12 skin on top. The Redmi Note 9 5G is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery 18W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel ultra wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies the phone includes 13-megapixel on the front.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90hz refresh rate. It is powered by 7mn MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which the company claims to deliver powerful performance all through the day. The smartphone packs triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Poco M3 Pro includes an 8-megapixel front camera. Poco M3 Pro includes a 5000mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support out-of-the-box.