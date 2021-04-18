1 / 5

Realme X7 5G at Rs 19 999

The Realme X7 5G starts at a price of Rs 19,999 and goes up to Rs 21,999. The Realme X7 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. Despite the affordable price tag, the Realme smartphone doesn’t compromise on features. The Realme X7 5G features top-end specifications including MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 4300mAh battery, 65W fast charging support, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.