Realme X7 5G at Rs 19 999
The Realme X7 5G starts at a price of Rs 19,999 and goes up to Rs 21,999. The Realme X7 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. Despite the affordable price tag, the Realme smartphone doesn’t compromise on features. The Realme X7 5G features top-end specifications including MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 4300mAh battery, 65W fast charging support, and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Moto G 5G at Rs 20 999
The Moto G 5G, which launched in India a few months ago, comes with a price tag of Rs 20,999. The Moto G 5G comes packed with top-notch features such as a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel, a 5,000mAh battery, 20W fast charging support, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now.