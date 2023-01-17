1 / 5

GoPro Hero 11 Black

GoPro Hero 11 is the company's newest action camera with dual LCDs and support for 1080p live streaming. It can shoot 5.3k resolution videos at 60fps and 4K resolution videos at up to 120fps. The action camera can also click 27MP photos. It retails for around Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 on Amazon.