Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101G Room Air Purifier
The Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101G Room Air Purifier is available at Rs 16,199. The original price of this air purifier is Rs25,990. You can avail of no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. Additionally, there is also 7.5 up to Rs. 1500 instant discount on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions. The company claims 3000 hours of filter life.
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter and Smart App Connectivity
The price of this air purifier is Rs 9,999 on Amazon. The original price of the purifier is Rs 12,999. You can avail extra Rs 400 cashback as an Amazon Pay balance on min spending of Rs 4,000. Additionally, you can also get 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your shopping transaction. Additionally, there is a flat discount of Rs 1500 on HDFC bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The company provides 10X Cashpoints with HDFC Bank Money back+ credit cards and 2X reward points with Money-Back credit cards.