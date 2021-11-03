Pollution has been around for a long time, and Diwali is the time when you need an air purifier. Due to the exploding pollution and smoke from Diwali crackers, the air inside your home and office may not be any better than that on the road. So here are some best air purifier options to consider from Philips, Dyson, Sharp, and Carrier.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: November 3, 2021 11:30 AM IST