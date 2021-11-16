VSON Air Quality Monitor
The VSON Air Quality Monitor is available at Rs 23,500 on Amazon. It features independent sensors and an innovative light-sensing refraction algorithm, a Built-in 2200mah large capacity rechargeable battery, and charger and USB cable. It helps in detecting TVOC, PM2.5, or even pm10, and the function of air quality assessment.
Temtop M2000 2nd Generation Air Quality Monitor
The Temtop M2000 2nd Generation Air Quality Monitor is priced at Rs 23,999 and comes with a formaldehyde sensor, laser particle sensor, and carbon dioxide sensor based on NDIR. It can detect PM2.5 PM10 particles CO2 HCHO temperature and humidity. Additionally, it also comes with an audio alarm, colorful TFT display, ergonomic design, and built-in rechargeable large capacity battery. You can avail of no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000 on Amazon.