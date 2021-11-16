Respiratory diseases are common in increasing pollution. Asthma and many types of allergies surround the body due to dirt in the air and start decreasing our health. In such a situation, we need a caretaker, who can give accurate information about the surrounding air and can activate from time to time about the environment. Compact Air Pollution Monitor is one such device that can keep you health-conscious. There are several air quality monitor meters available in the market from Temtop, VSON, and VOC to measure the air quality index.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: November 16, 2021 1:48 PM IST