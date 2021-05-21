2 / 7

Redesigned Quick Settings panel

One of the major updates that the Material You philosophy brings a revamped Quick Settings panel. The new panel looks a lot more welcoming and accessible. Google has removed the small circular setting icons that you had to sift through slowly and the small brightness adjustment bar. Instead, it has added long rectangular buttons along with a large brightness adjustment bar. Larger buttons do mean a lower amount on controls, however, you can customise it according to your preference just like before. These large quick settings look much more aesthetic and easy to use. Below the quick toggles, you will get three buttons: edit, settings and power. The power button is missing as of now, this we will get to see in later beta builds.