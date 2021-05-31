1 / 5

Quit Tracker

One of the top-rated apps that help quit smoking is Quit Tracker: Stop Smoking. It is available for Android users on Google Play Store with over 1 million downloads. The app informs “how much time you spent without cigarettes and it will also let you know the amount of life you regained by not smoking.” It also shows how much money you saved. The app also offers rewards for being one step closer to quitting.