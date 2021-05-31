Quit Tracker
One of the top-rated apps that help quit smoking is Quit Tracker: Stop Smoking. It is available for Android users on Google Play Store with over 1 million downloads. The app informs “how much time you spent without cigarettes and it will also let you know the amount of life you regained by not smoking.” It also shows how much money you saved. The app also offers rewards for being one step closer to quitting.
Stop Smoking
The Stop Smoking - EasyQuit free also helps users quit smoking. The Android app offers several features such as quit smoking slowly mode, scientific health statistics, money saved, motivational badges and many more that helps users control their smoking habits. The Stop Smoking app also informs users about how much money they are saving in the process. This is also among the highest rated apps on Google Play store right now.