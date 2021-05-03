1 / 5

Inked

If you have played Monument Valley then you might like this beautiful hand-craft puzzle too. You are required to guide a rogue samurai Nameless Hero who must travel the world of paper with his companion, Aiko. The game takes a turn when the love story suddenly strips away and the player is required to restore the samurai's world by erasing and redrawing parts of the puzzle-ridden quest. The immersive world solely based on ballpoint pen drawings is sure to help you kill time with its heartwarming story and emotional music score.