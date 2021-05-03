Inked
If you have played Monument Valley then you might like this beautiful hand-craft puzzle too. You are required to guide a rogue samurai Nameless Hero who must travel the world of paper with his companion, Aiko. The game takes a turn when the love story suddenly strips away and the player is required to restore the samurai's world by erasing and redrawing parts of the puzzle-ridden quest. The immersive world solely based on ballpoint pen drawings is sure to help you kill time with its heartwarming story and emotional music score.
CarX Drift Racing 2
CarX Drift Racing 2, a sequel of the most popular drift games bring over 65 sports cars to unlock, the option to tune in a car including turbine pressure, wheel angle, and even adjusting the engine. The game requires precision drifting from snow to sand. There are plenty of customisations available and you can even create your car club.