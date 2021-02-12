Top 5 DSLRs for beginners: Nikon D5600, Canon EOS 200D, Sony Alpha A68 and more

2 / 5

Canon EOS 1500D

Canon EOS 1500D is the successor to the EOS 1300D. Just like the Nikon D3500, it is also a camera for beginners. It is priced at Rs 30,990. It features an APS-C CMOS sensor with a 24.1-megapixel resolution. It is powered by the DIGIC 4+ image processor, which provides users with 9 autofocus points. The device comes with an ISO range of 100-6400. The camera has a shutter speed of 1/4 000s to 30s and can record full HD videos at 30 fps, 25 fps and 24 fps. It also includes a touchscreen. (Image: Canon)