Top 5 DSLRs for beginners: Nikon D5600, Canon EOS 200D, Sony Alpha A68 and more

Nikon D3500
Nikon D3500 is the company's entry-level DSLR meant for beginners, priced at Rs 30,999, making it a good option. The device comes with a 24.2-megapixel DX sensor with a 23.5 mm x 15.6 mm size and CMOS sensor. The device can record full HD videos at 60, 50, 30, 25 frames per second. It has a 1/4000 to 30 shutter speed and can output 5 frames per second with an ISO sensitivity of 100 - 25,600. (Image: Nikon)
Canon EOS 1500D
Canon EOS 1500D is the successor to the EOS 1300D. Just like the Nikon D3500, it is also a camera for beginners. It is priced at Rs 30,990. It features an APS-C CMOS sensor with a 24.1-megapixel resolution. It is powered by the DIGIC 4+ image processor, which provides users with 9 autofocus points. The device comes with an ISO range of 100-6400. The camera has a shutter speed of 1/4 000s to 30s and can record full HD videos at 30 fps, 25 fps and 24 fps. It also includes a touchscreen. (Image: Canon)