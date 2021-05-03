OnePlus Smart Band
One of the key highlights of the OnePlus Band is SpO2 support or blood oxygen monitoring. There are several other health features that the fitness band offers such as heart rate monitor, sports modes for indoor and outdoor, among others. The OnePlus Band comes at a price of Rs 2,299.
Oppo Smart Style Band
Oppo Smart Style Band comes at a price of Rs 2,799 and is available on Oppo’s website and also on Amazon. This under Rs 3000 fitness band comes with support for SpO2 or blood oxygen monitor and several other health features and also sleep tracking and much more.