EVOX Electric Oxygen Concentrator
EVOX Electric Oxygen Concentrator is one of the best and cheapest available in the market right now. The machine is available at a price of Rs 45000 in the country. It comes with the capacity of 5 LPM and provides oxygen concentration up to 93%+/-3%.
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
This portable oxygen concentrator with model number JAY-1 comes with 3 L capacity. The concentrator is available at a price of Rs 40,000 in India, which makes it one of the cheapest you can get in the country right now. The machine operates in both battery and electrical and offers continuous flow. The oxygen concentrator alerts about Low Oxygen Purity, High Breath Rate.