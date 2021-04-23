2 / 5

Portable Oxygen Concentrator

This portable oxygen concentrator with model number JAY-1 comes with 3 L capacity. The concentrator is available at a price of Rs 40,000 in India, which makes it one of the cheapest you can get in the country right now. The machine operates in both battery and electrical and offers continuous flow. The oxygen concentrator alerts about Low Oxygen Purity, High Breath Rate.