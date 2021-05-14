Top 5 PUBG Mobile Lite like Free Android Survival games you can play offline

Cover Fire
With immersive graphics and offline missions, you can level up your shooting skills in the Cover Fire action-packed shooter game. Pick from the diverse range of characters, unlock deadly weapons and use it to combat enemies. The game brings offline single-player campaigns and online sniper shooting battle as well. There is a zombie event too and 12 chapters that you can try in the story mode.
Free survival fire battlegrounds
This single-player survival shooter game offers an array of weapons from shotguns, rifles, to machine guns. You can try the offline battle royale, gun games, and complete missions in the story mode. You can also enhance your gameplay with medkits in the TPS shooting mode.