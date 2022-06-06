1/5
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India has maintained its top position in the Indian passenger vehicle segment. In the month of May 2022, according to FADA, the company has sold 1,10,602 units. This gives it a market share of over 42 percent. Last year, the company had sold 36,758 units in the month of May last year.
Hyundai Motors
Hyundai has also retained the second position, according to the figures released by FADA. The company has sold 38,311 units in the month of May 2022. It has a market share of 14.56 percent. Last year, the company only sold 16,225 units due to the after effects of the second Covid wave.