Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A starts at a price of Rs 8,999 in India currently. Launched earlier this year, the Realme Narzo 30A comes packed with a powerful set of specifications at an affordable price tag. Some of the key specs include MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6.5-inch display, 13-megapixel dual rear camera system, fast charging support, an 8-megapixel front shooter and more. This is one of the best phones available in India with support for a 6000mAh battery coupled with fast charging support.