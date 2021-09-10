Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A starts at a price of Rs 8,999 in India currently. Launched earlier this year, the Realme Narzo 30A comes packed with a powerful set of specifications at an affordable price tag. Some of the key specs include MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6.5-inch display, 13-megapixel dual rear camera system, fast charging support, an 8-megapixel front shooter and more. This is one of the best phones available in India with support for a 6000mAh battery coupled with fast charging support.
Redmi Note 10 Prime
Launched in India earlier this month, the affordable Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with a 6000mAh battery paired with fast charging support. Some of the key specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime include MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 6.5-inch display, 50-megapixel quad rear camera system, 90hz screen refresh rate, and more. The phone starts at a price tag of Rs 12,499.
